Beth Kifer, of Ben Wheeler, TX, passed away in Tyler on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 58.
Beth was born on August 22, 1961, to Sharlie and Harold Sanders in Dallas, TX.
She has been a resident of Ben Wheeler for 55 years.
Beth worked in home health care, spending most of her time as a homemaker. She loved to play with her daughter’s mini horses and donkeys.
To cherish her memories, Beth leaves behind her mother, Sharlie Sanders, of Kilgore; son, Whylie Mayne, of Ben Wheeler; daughters, Jamie Ann Kifer of Ada, OK and Terri Kifer and Stuart McMillan of Brownsboro; sisters, Peggy Sanders, of Kilgore and Mary Johnston of Ben Wheeler; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jaslynn, Dakota, Jayme, Chula, Jacob, Morgan, Sydney, Katie, Kelsey, Reagan, Mathew, Kalie, Leo, Laura, and Alex; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Allan Fuller Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the care of Allan Fuller Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at allanfullerfuneralhome.com.
