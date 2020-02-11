Graveside services for Bessie Jo Bryan Melton was held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Laneville Cemetery in Laneville, TX.
Mrs. Melton was born in Laneville, TX on January 19, 1929 and passed away in New Caney, TX on February 3, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Tommy Melton and Ronny Melton, her grandchildren, Amada Westindick, Rachel Melton, Thomas Melton, Serena Simpson, Ronny Melton, James Foster, Michael Foster and Jerry Foster. She is also survived by 25 great grandchildren.
