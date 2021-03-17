On March 11, 2021, Bessie Dent Davis passed from her earthly home into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior.
The youngest child of a Methodist pastor, the Reverend I. O. Dent and wife, Sarah Williams Dent, Bessie was born October 27, 1923, in Fairfield, Texas. After completing high school, Bess, as she was called by many of her friends, attended Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas.
As an adult, Bess became a skilled teletype operator and applied her trade in Los Angeles, Tulsa, and Dallas.
In 1953, Bess married Rex Davis, whom she met in Los Angeles. Sadly, that same year Rex died of a previously undiagnosed heart condition.
After retiring, Bess returned to Texas, where she lived with her beloved sister, Katherine Spear Allums in Henderson. Kind, generous and loving, Bess was devoted to her sister and brothers. Whenever any of them needed care, she rushed to their aid.
Siblings preceding Bess in death were, Ross Dent, the Reverend Frank Dent, Dewitt Dent, Dr. Charles Dent, John Dent, and Katherine Allums.
Surviving relatives are nieces and nephews: Margaret Moseley (Billy), Caroline Taylor (Jimmie), Taryn Taylor, Katherine Daigre (Billy), Mark A. Garner, and Cristian Daigre, cousin, Dr. Mie Dent lives in Tyler.
As requested by Bess, her ashes will be scattered in a private family setting.
God Speed, Bessie.
