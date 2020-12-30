Berta Belle (Amy) Amerson was born on August 9, 1920. She passed from this life into the presence of her Lord & Savior on December 22, 2020. She received Christ as her Savior in her 70s and was baptized by Overton Missionary Baptist Church.
She became a very faithful member of the church until her health began to hinder her involvement. She was in the U. S. Navy during WW II and served as a nurse anesthetist. She enjoyed caring for and helping others.
She never married and had no children of her own; however, she has several great nieces (Toni Deaver, Patti Burnham, Vicki Ethridge, and Gloria Ellington Gavagni) and great nephews (Mike Ellington and James Ellington) who learned to hold her in high regard. They know her as “Aunt Bert.” Members of her church became a very special part of her “family.”
She has left a great legacy and is well loved and respected by those who know her.
