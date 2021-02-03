Mr. Benjamin “Chicken” Neeley, 64, of Henderson, passed from this life on January 21, 2021, at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Mr. Neeley was born July 7, 1956, in Cleveland to the late Edward James and Izebelle Mary (Bingle) Neeley and spent most of his life around the Galveston area. Benjamin had served his country in the United States Marines and Army and went on to a career as a contractor and laborer for Texas Precast for well over 20 years. “Chicken”, as he was known to family and friends, loved to go camping and enjoyed playing bingo in his spare time. He was also a mechanical handyman that could fix anything with a motor. Above all, Mr. Neeley loved his family and adored his children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Lea Neeley; daughters, Amme Dean, Berna Dean, Debra Louise, and Kathryn Lynn; sister, Judy Ann Nash; and brother, Alford Lee Neeley.
Survivors include his step-daughter, Crystal Gail; brothers, Elbert “Pee Wee” Barron, Joe Neeley, and Johnny Neeley; sisters, Becky Hornsby and Connie Neeley; out of town family, Joe Bradford and wife Smokey and their family; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to all of Benjamin’s out of town family and friends for their love, support and care throughout the years.
A memorial visitation for Mr. Neeley will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Words of comfort my be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
