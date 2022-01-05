Funeral services for Mr. Belton Wayne Green, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Dail Andrews and Rev. George Conway officiating. Interment will follow at Crow Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Green passed from this life on January 3, 2022, at Brookdale of Henderson. He was born September 4, 1941, in Henderson to the late Collie Anderson and Rachel (Vincent) Green and was a life-long resident of Rusk County. Belton retired from Texas Eastman as supervisor of the coal yard after 33 years of service. He also retired from the former Gas and Supply Company after 20 years. Mr. Green was a long-time member of Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a Master Mason in Clinton Lodge #23 A.F. & A.M. and a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Waco. Mr. Green was also a member of the Sharon Shrine Temple in Tyler where he was a part of the Sharon Temple Mini-Patrol.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Nan Green; and son, Kenneth Wayne Green.
Survivors include his children, Kim Green, and Kevin Green and wife Amy, all of Henderson; grandchildren, Emma Green, Collin Overman, Clayton Green and wife Tori, Milee Jo Blanton and husband Brody, Kolt Green, Sage Gordon, Greenlee Gordon, and Brittany Cunningham and Weston who he loved as his own; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brady Green, Evan Brown, Eric Brown, Bret Green, Trey Hacker, and Michael Pinnell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Bridges, Marc Green, Joe Dan Brown, Greg Green, Eddie Armstrong, Jackie Toon, Rusty Phipps, Craig Cook, Sammy Rhoades, Steve Lowe, Michael Bell, and Fred Lingle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church at P.O. Box 2012, Henderson, TX 75653.
