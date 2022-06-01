Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Watson Faulkner, 89, of Henderson, will be held Saturday, June 4, at at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m., both at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Thomas Monroe officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Missionary Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Barbara Watson Faulkner peacefully walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her loving husband Euel on May 17, 2022. Barbara was born October 25, 1932, in Dirgin, Texas to Malvin and Edna Mae Watson.
Barbara was a lifelong resident of Rusk County. She was a gifted artist and teacher whose work can be found in the homes of family and friends all over East Texas and beyond. Being a devout believer in Jesus Christ, she actively was involved in her faith community at Liberty Baptist Church, serving in many capacities and was an avid supporter of mission outreach. Her family was her joy. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren with all her heart.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Euel Faulkner, parents Malvin and Edna Mae Watson, sons Jon Eric and Lowell Faulkner.
Survivors include her son Derek and wife Vanessa Sloan Faulkner of Granbury, Texas; grandchildren, Pierce Faulkner of Seattle, Washington, Morgan Faulkner of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Charles Heath Faulkner of Cameron Park, California.
Pallbearers are Don Dyess, Dan Fitzgerald, Howard Korff, Donnie McRae, Freddie McRae, and David Yule.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church at 12025 County Road 397 E, Henderson, Texas 75652, and/or Liberty Cemetery at 9423 County Road 2121, Longview, Texas 75603.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
