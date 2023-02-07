Perry

Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Griffith Perry, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Strong Cemetery with Rev. Dwain Knight officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at the funeral home.

