Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Griffith Perry, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Strong Cemetery with Rev. Dwain Knight officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Perry passed from this life on January 30, 2023, at a local assisted living facility. She was born May 14, 1942, in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Pete and Jane (Poovey) Griffith and lived most all of her life in Rusk County. Mrs. Perry was passionate about teaching and dedicated her life to education. She began her career with Henderson I.S.D. as an elementary teacher at Montgomery Elementary and later retired as a 6th grade reading teacher at Henderson Middle School. She was a long-time member of Church Hill Methodist Church and enjoyed taking care of her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she had a great love for them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Ed Perry.
Survivors include her children, Mark Perry and wife Renee of Henderson, Angela Bryan and husband Kin of De Berry, and Michael Perry of Henderson; grandchildren, Hunter Perry of Henderson, Hannah Perry of Frisco, Kyle Bryan of Houston, Klayton Bryan and wife Erin of Ingleside, Alyssa Perry of Henderson, and Ayden Perry of Henderson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Perry, Kyle Bryan, Klayton Bryan, Ayden Perry, David Perry, and Stan Smith.
