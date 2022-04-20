Funeral services for Mrs. Avis Burd Moon, 103, of Henderson, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Gholson officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery under the direction the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Moon passed from this life on April 16, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1919, to the late Homer and Linnie Burd in Henderson, Texas. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she served many years as church treasury. She was a retired Registered Medical Records Technician.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Moon; sisters, Bonnie Burd, Deana Harrell, and Joyce Bonds; brothers, Homer Lloyd Burd and Russell Burd; nephew, Eddie Reeder; and niece, Veronica Marshall
She is survived by her sister, Linda Velvie Sansing; brother, Reagan Burd and wife Gloria; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joel Sansing, Steven Sansing, Rocky Lee, Wayland Sanders, Jerry Burd, and Terry Burd. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pastor Matt Gholson and the Deacons of Ebenezer Church, who did so much to minister to her for many years after she was unable to attend services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3754 FM 3310 S, Henderson, TX 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
