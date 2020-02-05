Funeral services for Mr. Avery Lamont Warren, age 43 of Dallas formerly of Henderson was held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Whippoorwill Church of the Living God, 1002 Whippoorwill, Henderson. Burial followed in the Henderson City Cemetery, under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Avery “Adrian” Lamont Warren was born to Annie Warren and Marvin Edwards on November 21, 1976 in Henderson, Texas. He accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Adrian graduated from Henderson High School. Upon completion of high school, he moved to Dallas, Texas.
Adrian loved all and above all, he was highly dedicated to his family. He was a greatly respected and proud man. Adrian was spoken upon and recognized for his personality, charisma, charm, and a smile that would light up any room. His favorite pass-time was hanging out and joking with his family and friends. He was a very meek and humble person who was dear and sweet to us all. He touched the lives of many and affected thousands with his gracious spirit and kind heart.
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, God in his divine wisdom called home his beloved child. Passing from labor to reward, his humble soul responded quickly to the call of the Almighty God. His building had begun to leak and his soul had to move to a building not made by man’s hands.
Mourning his departure and yet cherishing the glorious memory of his love and devotion are mother, Annie Warren of Henderson, Texas; one aunt, Gloria Reed of Henderson ,Texas; one uncle, Lee Nelson, Jr. (Mary) Reed of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; two sisters, Cynthia (Jamaxie) Hill and Tracey Warren of Henderson, Texas; one brother, Kelvin Warren of Corvallis, Oregon; three nieces, Kimberly and Christina of Henderson, Texas and Tanashia Warren of Corvallis, Oregon, four nephews, Gabriel and Christopher Warren of Henderson, Texas and Kelvin, Jr. and Braven Warren of Corvallis, Oregon; two special cousins, Melissa “Pig” (Mike) Anthony of Henderson, Texas and Kandi Biggers of Kilgore, Texas. A best friend, Vonte Coleman of New Orleans, LA; two great friends, Too-Chun Showers and LaShonda Tarpley both of Dallas, Texas, Adrian is also survived by a host of distant relatives and friends.
Adrian was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Edwards; maternal grandparents, Lee Nelson, Sr. and Jewel Reed; uncle, Jerry Reed and one sister, Teresa Warren.
And I said, Oh that I had wings like a dove! for then would I fly away, and be at rest.
Public viewing for Mr. Warren will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
