Mr. Autry Ray Gossett, 83, of Henderson, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Brookdale of Henderson. He was born July 2, 1937, in Pine Hill to the late Vernon and Lois (McCune) Gossett and lived all of his life in Henderson.
Mr. Gossett served in the National Guard and later retired as welder foreman at LeTourneau, Inc. He loved to work in his shop and spend time gardening, but an even greater joy came from going to and supporting his grandchildren’s events throughout their lives. Mr. Gossett was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Claire Gossett; and brother, Donny Gossett.
Survivors include his son, Clay Gossett and wife Ann of Henderson; grandchildren, Alexandra Medina and husband Arthur of Sugar Land, and Jim Gossett of Longview; great-grandson, Sterling James Medina of Sugar Land; brother-in-law, Tommy Whitley and wife Rhonda of Red Oak; nephew, Jeremy Whitley of Bridgeport, and niece, Emily Whitley Goza and husband Darrell of Royse City; and a host of other family and friends.
A private family graveside for Mr. Gossett will be held under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. A register book will be available at the funeral home from Wednesday until Friday during regular business hours for those that wish to extend condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brookdale Holiday Fund at 1000 Richardson Dr., Henderson, TX 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
