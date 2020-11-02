Graveside services for Mrs. Audrey Reeder Courte, 82, of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Dayna Milam officiating. The family will gather at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home before the service to go in procession to the cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mrs. Courte passed away October 27, 2020 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. She was born Dec. 20, 1937 in Mora, LA to the late Vance and Louvenia (White) Reeder. She was a part of the World Alive School CF Ministry in Carthage.
Survivors include: husband, Alvin Courte of Henderson; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony H. and Tresa Courte of Troup; brother and sister-in-law, W.D. and Laine Reeder of Simpson, LA, and sister, Peggy Lester Martin of Pollock, LA; and two grandchildren, Gavon and Gage Courte.
