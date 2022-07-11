Funeral services for Mr. Arthur “A.D.” Clark, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Russell, Rev. David Malone, Wade Colley, and Jerry Fears officiating. Interment will follow at Davis Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at the funeral home.
Mr. Clark passed from this life on July 6, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas Homeplace in Tyler. He was born September 21, 1942, in the Compton Community of Rusk County to the late Marvin Bryant and Mary Ruth (Davis) Clark. A.D. spent most of his life in Rusk County with the exception of a few years in West Texas where he met the love of his life, Patty. Mr. Clark attended the Compton school before graduating from Laneville High School. He went on to a long career as a sheetrock contractor and worked for L & W Contractors as well as running his own business. A.D. thoroughly enjoyed metal detecting and was involved with the Tyler and Longview Clubs, and he started the Rusk County Treasure Hunters Association in 1991. He also loved to go fishing and enjoyed playing dominos with his brothers every week. Mr. Clark was a long-time member of Victory Lighthouse Assembly of God where he was involved with the men’s group, and he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter LaDonna Gay Clark, son Delbert Clark, siblings Charlie Clark, Walter Clark, Dave Clark, Dale Clark, Hubert Clark, Monnie Ruth Merritt, Mildred Fears, and Martha Zabrosky, and sisters-in-law Sherry Clark, Margaret Clark, Eva Mae Clark, Sarah Clark, and Martha Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Patty Clark of Henderson; daughter, Kathy Clark Folmer and husband Gordon of Laneville; daughter-in-law, Chrissy Clark of Tyler; bonus sons, Wade Colley and wife Marcie of Henderson, and Jerry Fears and wife Kim of Cushing; brothers, Fonza Clark of Laneville, and Harlan Clark and wife Loveta of Laneville; sister, Naomi Wylie and husband Leon of Pine Hill; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other adopted family, and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Kathy Clark Folmer, Weston Clark, Blake Taliaferro, Floyd Lee Jones Jr., Floyd Jones Sr., James Clark, Richard Jones, and Wesley Hardwick. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Jackson, Drew Dorsey, Robert Clark, Raymond Clark, and Billy Clark.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
