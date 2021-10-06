Graveside services for Mr. Armando Pegueros, 65, of Mt. Enterprise, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at King Cemetery with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the funeral home, with Rosary to follow from 7:30-8 p.m.
Mr. Pegueros passed away October 2, 2021, in Mt. Enterprise. He was born Feb. 3, 1956, in Mexico, and was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was a member of St. Judes Catholic Church in Henderson.
Survivors include: his wife, Edith Pegueros of Mt. Enterprise; son, Armando Cecil Pegueros and wife Stephanie; brothers and sisters, Socorro, Marialuisa, Eva, Isidro, Esparanza, Dolores, Mariadelos Angels, Margarita, and San Juana; and three grandchildren, Jeryah, Darien, and Torilyn.
