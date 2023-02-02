Candle

On Sunday, January 29, April Wells, passed away. She was born on November 9, 1960. Born to Bob and Georgia Lofton, April began her career back in high school by working as a phlebotomist student at Henderson Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Henderson High School and then from UT Tyler with her Bachelor’s Degree. She spent her entire adult life working at the hospital in Henderson and went on to become the Lab Director.

April loved gardening, flowers, and spending time with her granddaughters. She treasured her trips to Disney World. April also faithfully attended Calvary Baptist Church and loved her church family. 

