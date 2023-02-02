On Sunday, January 29, April Wells, passed away. She was born on November 9, 1960. Born to Bob and Georgia Lofton, April began her career back in high school by working as a phlebotomist student at Henderson Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Henderson High School and then from UT Tyler with her Bachelor’s Degree. She spent her entire adult life working at the hospital in Henderson and went on to become the Lab Director.
April loved gardening, flowers, and spending time with her granddaughters. She treasured her trips to Disney World. April also faithfully attended Calvary Baptist Church and loved her church family.
April is survived by her children, Rachel Ford (and husband, Matt) and Sarah Wells; her granddaughters, Kinsley, Katy, and Kelly Ford; her father, Bob Lofton; her brother Aaron Lofton; her “adopted” mother, Helen Cheek, and numerous other family members and close friends.
April was predeceased by her mother, Georgia Lofton and close family member, Dean Cheek.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2 from 6-8 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 3 in the chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Crow Cemetery.
An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home’s website at www.raderfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of April Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.