Visitation for Annie Ruth Brown, 85, of Henderson, was held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Born on Nov. 9, 1933 in Dirgin to Ben Burk Wallace and Annie Beatrice Wallace (Pool), Annie passed from this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Nursing Home.
Annie was a homemaker and was loved by her children, grandchildren and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Gene Brown and her husband of 55 years, Albert J. Brown.
Annie is survived by her son Wayne Brown and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Alisha Holicz and husband Ronee, Amber Lewis and wife Misha, Keely Lewis and wife Danielle; great-grandchildren, Nivek Exton, Winter Record and Parker Lewis; a whole host of nieces and nephews, and members of her Tatum High School class of 1952. Annie’s love and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.