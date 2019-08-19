Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Mae Freeney-Dixon, 84, of Henderson were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Wesley Chapel C.M.E. Church, 608 Webster Dr., Henderson. Burial followed in the Union Grove Cemetery, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Annie Mae Freeney-Dixon was born Dec. 18, 1934 in Rusk County, to John and Tommy Thompson Freeney. She graduated from the Minden Colored High School in 1952, which was located in Rusk County. Mrs. Dixon then went on to further her education at Butler College majoring in Home Economics. Mrs. Ann worked as a care provider, cook and seamstress. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, crocheting and visiting the sick and shut in.
Annie Mae united in marriage to Horace Dixon in Oct. 1952 and to this union two children were born. After the demise of her husband she found a life long companionship with Mr. George Washington Sr.
Annie Mae united with Wesley Chapel CME Church were she was a devoted member serving as the Mission President, Sunday School Superintendent, Stewardess, Finance Committee, Hospitality Committee and whereever she could lend a helping hand until her health failed her.
Preceding Mrs. Dixon in death are her parents, husband, life long companion, son, Vertdell Freeney; brothers:, Felton Lee Freeney and TL Freeney; sisters:, Pearlene Sanders and Lerlene Dorsey; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Cordelia Lary.
On Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, Mrs. Annie Mae Dixon was called home to rest from her labor at her residence in Henderson. She leaves to cherish and carry on her legacy of love her daughter and son-in-law Kathy (Carl) Beck; stepson and daughter-in-law George (Mary) Washington Jr. of Henderson; daughter-in-law Gloria Freeney of Carthage; beloved grandchildren, Lamuan Walton, Christoper (Jennifer) Kelly, Laquisha (Bobby)Williams, Kimmely (Jamal) Blanton, Jacqueline (James Jr.) Redwine, Ladarrell (Iesha) Cooper of Henderson; step grandchildren, Marvin, Patricia, and Trent Tatum of Carthage; Lyndric Washington of Henderson; sisters, Lovie Mae Miller, Janell Freeney, and Joynell Glaspie of Henderson; Jerlene Freeney of Houston; brother and sister-in-law John (Wanda) Freeney Henderson. Her legacy continues with great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Rylee, London, D’Amber, Harold, Denesia, Jay, Lamarcus, Demarcus, Patrick II, Mason, and Madison of Henderson; 17 great great-grandchildren; two cherished God Daughters, Freddie Johnson, Betty Powell and a life long special friend Linda Nell Arndt, all of Henderson, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Dixon was held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
