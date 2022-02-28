Funeral services for Mrs. Annie B. Holt, 92, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holt passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Pine Lodge in Henderson. She was born November 25, 1929 in Matador, Texas to Elijah Byrd and Florence Lillian (Ingleburger) Chambliss. Mrs. Holt loved quilting and crocheting when she was younger and enjoyed reading. She was a loving mother of five children, wife, and daughter and spent many years taking care of her children, husband, and father. Mrs. Holt was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Willie Lee Holt; parents, Elijah and Florence Chambliss; siblings, Vernon Chambliss, Hazel Stanfield, Ella Mae Wilkerson, and James Chambliss.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Phelps and husband Sonny of Henderson, Mary Ann Warrick and husband Randy of Plainview, David Holt and wife Jasmine of Arkansas, Nancy Parker and husband Terry of Henderson, Kenny Holt and wife Marcia of Gilmer; brother, Ray Chambliss and wife Nila of Amarillo; nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jayson Chandler, Alika Holt, Nathan Parker, Wesley Holt, Daniel Hall, Jared Page, Miles Iler, J.J. Stevens, and Chris Duke.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
