Annette Johnson was born February 21,1949, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Annette loved people, and they loved her.
She lived an eventful life with many titles such as: daughter, sister, mother, step-mother, hairstylist, bow hunter, chef, and friend to all she met.
She was fun loving and adventurous. She loved working and serving her local church of Soules Chapel Methodist Church of Gilmer, Texas. She served in many ways, but her most favorite was in the youth ministry.
Annette was also heavily involved in FFA programs, and the TEEA systems of Texas. In doing so, she helped many students obtain scholarships to further their education. She also loved working in the Gilmer Yamboree and Southern Bells every year.
She is survived by her husband of nine years, Aubrey Johnson; step-sons and their spouses Billy and Nona Johnson and Mark and Sandy Johnson; step-daughters and their spouses, Melinda and Jesse Garner, and Angela and Joshua Freeman and six step-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law Angel and Brian Smith, granddaughter Angel Smith, and grandson Taylor Smith.
As she did in life, she decided to carry on the giving nature of her heart in donating her body to the study of cancer research.
At her request, no service will be held. The family request that a person make a donation to the charity of their choice in her loving honor.
