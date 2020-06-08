Mrs. Annette Howard-Jordan peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Annette was born on February 25, 1951 to Mrs. Willie B. Howard.
She attended Hill Senior High School in Henderson, Texas.
Annette joined Dock Jordan, Jr. in holy matrimony in the late 60s.
Annette followed her mother and big brother, Clyde Howard, to San Francisco, CA in the early 1970s. Annette made her home in Richmond, CA.
Preceeding her in death were the following: mother, Mrs. Willie B. Howard; brother, James Brown; brother Clyde Howard; daughter, Mia Jordan; and one neice, Elainia Howard.
Mrs. Howard left behind her husband Dock Jordan, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA. She left behind to carry on her legacy, two daughters; Anissa Jordan of San Francisco, CA; and Yashika Jordon of Richmond, CA; brother-in-law, James and Earnestine Jordan, Big Springs, TX, Robert and Laura Jordan, Dallas, TX; sisters-in-law, Annie Polk and Mary Nell Jordan, both of Henderson, TX. Annette also left behind three nieces; Angela Howard, Kilgore, TX, Debbie and Liza Howard, both of Red Oak, TX; one nephew, Cedric Howard and wife Iyisha of West Virginia. She also leaves behind two grand-daughters and three grandsons along with many loving friends, which was as a result of her sweet and fun-loving personality.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held at Tiffany Chapel on Wendesday, June 10, 220 from 12-2 p.m. at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA, 94014.
Prayers for the family will definitely be appreciated.
