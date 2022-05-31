Anna Mae Epp was born at the family farm near Mountain Lake, MN, on Feb 1, 1930, to Jacob and Maria Regier. She married Glen Dale Epp from Henderson, NE, on June 16, 1950 at the EMB Church of Mountain Lake in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Hilda and Arthur Schmidt.
Rev. Glen and Anna Mae Epp ministered in several states and retired to Hillsboro, KS, in 1997. After 59 years of marriage, Glen passed away.
People knew Anna Mae for her sweet spirit, beautiful smile, and piano skills. On a Saturday evening, she played the piano one last time. The next morning, January 30, 2022, she was carried to glory to live with her Savior.
Funeral services took place in Hillsboro, KS, and Henderson, NE, on February 7.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Maria Regier; husband Glen Epp; brother Melvin Regier; sisters Edna Regier, Hilda Schmidt, and Elisabeth Heinrichs; a nephew Dwight Regier; and a great-granddaughter Eden Flora Epp.
She is survived by her sons Glendon (Margaret) Epp, John Epp, and James (Amy-Beth) Epp; daughters Myrna (Tom) Bradbury, Deanna (Bob) Biles, Rachel (James) Bradbury, and Susanne (Brian) Butler; sister Myrna Zielke and brother Norman Regier; thirty-one grandchildren, and thirty great-grandchildren.
For a more detailed life sketch, please visit www.jostfuneralhome.com. Memorials to Anna Mae’s favorite ministries, Answers in Genesis or Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, may be sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, PO Box 266, Hillsboro, KS, 67063.
