Arthus

Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Jane Arthus, 85, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Arthus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.