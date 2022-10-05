Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Jane Arthus, 85, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Arthus passed from this life on October 1, 2022, in Athens.
She was born May 16, 1937, in Henderson to the late Jake and Lola Belle (Ashby) Gray and spent most all of her life in Henderson. Anna Jane graduated from Henderson High School in 1955 and went on to become a licensed cosmetologist. She would later work for Henderson Memorial Hospital for many years where she retired as a dietary supervisor. Mrs. Arthus enjoyed scrapbooking in her spare time and decorating the hospital cafeteria for different events and holidays. She was also very creative and worked with floral arrangements, would make wreaths to sell in the hospital gift shop, and made new father tool pouches. Mrs. Arthus was also a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Wayne Gray.
Survivors include her son, Vernon Arthus and wife Vanessa of Henderson and their son Christopher Arthus of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; daughter, Dana Sanford and husband Daniel of Athens and her children, Aimee Johnson and husband Bryant of Athens, Kacey Gonzalez and husband Danny of Athens, and Jamey Barina; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Gray of Henderson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends; and special friend, Deborah Byrd.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of East Texas for their tender loving care for Mrs. Arthus.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Gray, Stan Collins, Christopher Arthus, Jordan Gonzalez, Danny Gonzalez, Bryant Johnson, and Jaylynn Gualdarama.
