Mrs. Anita Wood Morris was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the age of 81. Anita, or “Nita” as she was known by her family and friends, was born on March 1, 1940, to Hart Perkins “HP” and Ruby Faye (Busby) Wood. She lived most of her life in Rusk County, attended school at Laneville ISD and was a graduate of the Class of 1958. Two days after graduating she married the love of her life, Marvin Lee Morris, best known as “Tootle”. They made their home in Henderson and were blessed with two daughters who were the apple of her eye. Shortly after starting her family she began what turned out to be a lifelong career for Henderson ISD. For over forty-two years she worked as an elementary school secretary for Montgomery and Central Elementary schools. Through the years she was blessed to work for several special principals, numerous teachers, and aides. She was truly loved and respected by the faculty and the students she supported. For years her grandchildren thought she was a movie star because when out in public so many children would run up to her for hugs and call out her name. Her special love for children showed in the sparkle in her eye and how she would light up when she was around them.
Once she was blessed with grandchildren, they became the apple of her eye and from then on she was known as “Mimi” by all her favorite people. She enjoyed spending time and making memories with all four of them. She and Marvin had a tradition of having each grandchild spend time with them at their home during the summer and taking each grandchild on a summer vacation to her favorite spot – Branson.
Throughout her life her love for the Lord showed in all she did. She had a servant’s heart and enjoyed studying her Bible and sharing God’s love. She was delighted to see her children and grandchildren accept Jesus as their Savior writing “Thank you, Lord!” in her Bible when noting their salvation dates. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, and over the years attended the Ruth Sunday School Class and sang in the choir.
Anita is preceded in death by her late husband of fifty-seven years, Marvin Lee Morris, as well as her sister Annie Faye Crim, and brothers Doyle “Cy” Wood and Paul Wood.
She is survived by her children; daughters and sons-in-law Janis and Richard Rogers of Coppell, Texas, and Jo Nan and Frank Burns of Forney, Texas. Her beloved grandchildren Reid Hollis and Katie Rogers of Abilene, Texas; Lucy Faye and Cole Fanselow of Dallas, Texas; Hollee Elizabeth Rogers of Coppell, Texas; and Graham Morris Burns of Forney, Texas. She is also survived by her sweet brother, Robert Lee Wood of Laneville, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Frank Burns, Richard Rogers, Hollis Rogers, Graham Burns, Cole Fanselow and David McDermott. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Wood, Freddie Crim, Gene Milstead, and Doss Fielding.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 5, 2022 starting at 1 p.m., at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Bro. Bill Kuykendall. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the DKMS—We Delete Blood Cancer.
The mission of the DKMS is to register more potential lifesaving donors for recipients in need of bone marrow transplants. Please visit www.dkms.org to make an online donation or checks can be mailed to DKMS,100 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
