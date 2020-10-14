Celebration of Life services for Angie Huntsman Jones, 50, of Henderson, formerly of Overton, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Matt Gholson officiating. Interment will follow at Davis Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Angie passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born May 18, 1970 in Longview, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Laymon and Nedra Mae Huntsman, and Lewis and Naomi Gregg; and close family friend, Kristopher Cawthon.
Survivors include: husband, Donnie Jones of Overton; father, Dwight Huntsman and wife Vikke of Henderson, and mother, Carol Ann Worley and husband William of Leonard; step-father, Kevin McLemore; children, Austin Lockridge, and daughter, Savannah Lockridge, both of Henderson; brothers, Tim Huntsman and wife Jennifer of Longview, Joseph McLemore, Justin McLemore, Jackson McLemore; and sister, Delana Huntsman Wright and husband Jason of Henderson; grandchild, Karison Golembeck; close family friend, Amber Mitchell; and a host of family and friends.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.