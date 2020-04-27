Angela Kay Rogers Noles of Tatum, Texas was born January 6, 1959 to Randall and Janell Rogers.
She passed away April 13, 2020.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and oldest brother Randy.
She is survived by her husband Pierre Noles; her brothers and sister in law, Mark and Loretta Rogers of Tyler, Texas, and David Rogers of Flint, Texas; aunt and uncle, George and Ruth Jones; cousin, Cindy Jones; and very special friend Terry Salyer.
Kay loved and was very good at cooking meals and trying new recipes.
She enjoyed listening to music, painting and collecting various artifacts and traveling to hear friend Terry Salyer and other band members play in various casinos and steakhouses in the East Texas area.
Those of us closest to Kay will miss her dearly and cherish the good times and many memories we shared throughout the years.
May she rest in peace until we all meet again.
Burial was at Harmony Hill cemetery in Tatum, Texas on April 20, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.