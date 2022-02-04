With great sadness, our beloved Allison went to her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2022.
Allison was born May 30, 1977, in Henderson, Texas, to Bill and Sarah Plunkett. After a short time in Henderson, she grew up in Marshall, Texas, before moving to Longview, where Allison graduated from Trinity School of Texas. Following graduation, she attended Centenary College In Shreveport and was a proud member of the Chi Omega Sorority Iota Gamma Chapter.
Allison returned to Longview and was blessed with two beautiful children, William and Evie, who were the loves of her life. She and her parents spent many great years traveling with her grandmother LaVerne Plunkett and later William and Evie, enjoying everything from mountains to beaches. Allison loved traveling and experiencing different cultures across the world. She was also an avid reader and animal lover who loved to immerse herself in all kinds of stories.
In 2014, Allison married Charlie Williamson and blended a family with his kids Jay and Jenna. As a family of six, they experienced 8th-grade dances, drill team, cheerleading, cross country, graduations, and much more together. Allison dearly loved children throughout her life, routinely participating in events, teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school, and more recently traveling to Austin, where three of her four kids attended college.
Allison enjoyed a great career as a human resources officer/benefits manager for Rusk County and Gregg County, Texas. She had a deep knowledge of health insurance, a wonderful, and patient heart and a never-ending spirit to support her work family. Allison developed deep relationships with the staffs in both counties, who endlessly supported her throughout her career.
Allison was a lifelong Christian and Methodist, a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Hallsville, Texas, and a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum, Texas.
She is survived by her parents Bill and Sarah Plunkett, husband Charlie Williamson, brother Logan Plunkett, son William Plunkett, daughter Evie Plunkett, stepson Jay Williamson, and stepdaughter Jenna Williamson.
During Allison’s career, she held many close relationships, but one of the closest was with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. She was so proud of her son William for his career with them in law enforcement. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.
Services for Allison are February, 7 2022, 1 p.m., The First Methodist United Methodist Church, Longview, Texas. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery, FM 782, Rusk County, TX. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pine Tree Education Foundation, P.O. Box 5878, Longview, TX 75608.
