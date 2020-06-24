Services for Alice Marguerite Vannoy, 91, of Montalba were held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Montalba Christian Church with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. and the funeral beginning at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Land of Memory Cemetery under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home.
Mrs. Vannoy passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Henderson, Texas. She was born March 6, 1929 in Anderson County, Texas to John and Julia Coker.
She married Thomas Irvin Vannoy on May 31, 1947. Thomas and Margie lived in Van, Texas for 35 years where they raised their children. Margie was a member of Colfax Eastern Star and the First Baptist Church of Van.
After retiring from TP& L, they moved to Anderson County spending the next 25 years in Montalba. In later years, Margie moved to Henderson to live with her daughter Doris and to be closer to other family members. She had dual memberships with the Montalba Christian Church and the First Christian Church of Henderson.
Margie was optimistic and said, “I choose to be happy”. She loved everybody and always encouraged others. She thought of all the church/neighbor kids as her adopted kids. She was always willing to share: making room for someone to sit, offering food and drink to everyone in the room, and sending food to others. “Do you need any tomatoes?” spoken in her sleep.
Her nicknames were “Lady Go-Go” because she loved to travel and journeyed all 50 states, “Miss Red” because it was her favorite color, and “Tuff Old Bird” because she bounced back time after time from illness and broken bones. In her later years, she liked her hats and jewelry. She was very thankful for anything you did for her. She loved her animals: Queen, the mule got fruit at the back door, Bear, fat weenie dog traveled with her and was first out to see, and Darby, her cat stayed close in her lap, chair and bed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Coker; brother, Wayne Coker; and her husband, Thomas Irvin Vannoy.
Survivors include her 3 children, Homer Vannoy of Conroe, Dorris Vannoy of Henderson, and Roy Vannoy and wife Marilyn of Henderson; 2 grandchildren, James Grady Strickland of Granbury and Dianna Parodi of Alton, IA; and 2 great grandchildren, Michael Strickland of Granbury and Lance Daniel of Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Walter Hamil, Ken Tomblin, Clay Hamil, Mike Giles, Vic Poff, Rodney McGee, and Paul Duff.
Memorials may be made to church of choice: First Christian Church of Henderson, 306 N. Main, Henderson, TX 75652 or Montalba Christian Church, PO Box 144, Montalba, TX 75853.
View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.