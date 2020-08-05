Funeral Services for Alice Carranza Wright, 74, of Longview will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas with Bro. Mike Ledbetter of Carlisle Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 W. Harrison Road, Longview, Texas.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview, Texas.
Alice Carranza Wright was born on June 23, 1946 in Douglas, Arizona and passed away from this life on July 31, 2020 at Medical City Heart and Spine Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Alice lived in Longview, Texas and attended Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport, Texas.
She worked at Elderville Water Supply Corporation for over thirty years and was currently serving as a member on the Board of Directors.
Alice loved traveling, reading books, going to the movies, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wright, her parents, John and Bertha Gonzales, brother, Larry and her beloved cat, Reina.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stewart (Suzanne Felber) of Dallas, Texas and her son, Jesse Stewart (Genna Stewart) of Henderson, Texas; brother, David Manasco (Rosa) of Sierra Vista, Arizona and sister, Mary (Mark) Stevens of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Logan Stewart (Jarred Patient) of Decatur, Illinois and Cecilia Stewart (Kelly Davis) of Henderson, Texas; dear and special friends, Dr. Larkin Page and Imogene Stewart. “Ms Alice” also leaves behind a cherished family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved as much as they loved her, except she “loved you more”.
Alice was well known for her amazing smile, kindness, and thoughtfulness as she sent out greeting cards and well wishes to those that touched her life in a special way.
Gone, but not forgotten...Let us smile as we think of her smiling down upon us from heaven with those who were saved and gone before us.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
