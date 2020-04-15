Family graveside services for Mrs. Algie Dean Brooks, 89, of Henderson, will be held at New Salem Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Newton officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brooks passed from this life on April 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 17, 1931, in Reklaw to the late Alvin and Ruby (Wallace) Morgan and lived all of her life in Rusk County. Mrs. Brooks worked for many years and was employed by Cannon-Hale Cleaners, Gold Bond Stamp Store, and Cooper Western Wear. She loved to work in her flower beds and had beautiful knockout roses. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending gospel singings and going on mission trips. Mrs. Brooks also enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Brooks Jr. and daughter-in-law, Vickie Lynn Brooks.
Survivors include her son, David Brooks and wife Jana of Henderson; sister, Pat Broome of Henderson; grandchildren, Jason Brooks and wife Rebecca, Chad Brooks and wife Amy, and Taylor Sprayberry; great-grandchildren, Jazmyne Wood, Caitlin Wood, Jade Wood, Landon Wood, Colby Brooks, and Alden Brooks; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
Mrs. Brooks’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren will honor her as pallbearers.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
