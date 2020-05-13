Alfred Preston “Whitey” Birdwell; 101 years, 5 months, 14 days; from Midway, TX; passed away on May 3, 2020 in Madisonville, TX. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Preston, was born on November 18, 1918 in Minden, TX to Frank and Mary Ellen (Morris) Birdwell. He was nicknamed Cotton as a child because of his white blonde hair and later was known to his family and friends as Whitey.
Preston’s generation has come to be known as “the greatest generation” as this generation survived The Great Depression and served their country in many ways during World War II. He was drafted into The United States Army and served his country during World War II in the 3rd Armored Division. He drove the lead tank responsible for protecting the Colonel. He went through France, Belgium and Germany and was awarded The European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign (EAMEC) Medal, The Good Conduct Medal, The World War II Victory Medal, 3 Bronze Stars (which were awarded based on heroic and meritorious service in battles), and 1 Purple Heart (which was awarded due to being wounded in combat).
Preston was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Edith (Husband) Birdwell; his second wife of 50 years Patsy (Burk) Birdwell; and his children, Jimmy, who died in infancy, Elaine (Birdwell) Duckworth and step son Edwin Grimes.
Preston is survived by his children, Gail Thomas, Neal Birdwell, Travis Birdwell (D.J.), Nelda Hammett, and Mary Lois Reaves (Ray); his step children Linda Collins (Tom), Rhonda Edwards, Paula Mason (Lloyd), Wanda Dorn (Clayton). He has 18 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren and his legacy continues.
