Harrell

It is with a heartfelt sadness that we have to say goodbye to a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend who passed away on December 28, 2022, after a brief illness. 

Alfred Leon Harrell was 89 years old. He was born on April 19, 1933, to Willie Douglas Harrell and Ruby Nora (Rodgers) Harrell, in Anton, Texas.

