It is with a heartfelt sadness that we have to say goodbye to a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend who passed away on December 28, 2022, after a brief illness.
Alfred Leon Harrell was 89 years old. He was born on April 19, 1933, to Willie Douglas Harrell and Ruby Nora (Rodgers) Harrell, in Anton, Texas.
He was the oldest to 5 younger siblings.
He had to quit school at a young age to get a job to help support the family when his dad was hurt and unable to work. Soon after, around age 18, he joined the United States Army and went back to school at Student Company 17, The Southeastern Signal School at Camp Gordon, Georgia. Al lived life with passion and had a servant’s heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He loved to tinker around in his workshop and on his farm.
Al married Rhonda Hughes on December 3, 2011, at the Church of Christ in Eustace, Texas. Al and Rhonda made their home in Malakoff and enjoyed several wonderful years together before his health declined.
Al had a strong faith in God, loved his country, & loved his family.
He never met a stranger & treated everyone he encountered with the same level of respect, no matter who they were. He entertained audiences with his jokes, storytelling, & witty sayings. He has left his wife, brother, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & friends with so many memories & stories to cherish.
He was dearly loved by his family & friends and will be greatly missed.
Those privileged to know him were treated to lots of love and laughter from his quipster sense of humor.
Al was survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, Rhonda Harrell of Malakoff, Texas; son, Donald Harrell; daughter, Anna Liesa Harrell-Barone of Watauga, Texas; step-son, Jon Hughes of Wake Village, Texas; step-daughter, Tara Hughes Wills of Texarkana, Texas; sister, Betty Laverne Faught of San Saba, Texas; two brothers, James Douglas “Jim” Harrell of Malakoff, Texas; Robert Wayne “Bob” Harrell of Cross Plains, Texas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted for Alfred Leon “Al” Harrell on Saturday, February 28, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Beacon Church of Christ, 146 Harbor Point Rd., in Gun Barrel City, Texas.
Burial of his cremains will be at the San Saba City Cemetery at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Harrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.