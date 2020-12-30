Alberta Miller passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Born November 14, 1924, to George Miller & Vernon Miller, Alberta was educated in the Rusk County School District. After completing school she worked for Hall Furniture until her retirement.
Alberta leaves to mourn her passing sons; Minister Talmadge Miller, Sr., Mark Miller, Pastor H. Stanley Miller, Richard Miller (deceased), grandson, Minister Talmadge Miller, Jr., granddaughters LaTressa Gipson, Ericka Miller Parker,(Ashton), Tamarra Miller, grand children, great grandchildren, great great Children, brothers; George Miller, Robert Miller; and sister, Audrey Thompson, and a host of nieces, nephews, family & friends.
Wake Services were held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 2 - 7 p.m. at Garmon Funeral Home, located at 900 N. Van Buren Street, Henderson, Texas 75652
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. Graveside Services will be located at Mt. Vernon Cemetary, C. R. 247, Henderson, Texas 75652.
