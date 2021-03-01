Funeral services for Mr. Albert “Pat” Patillo Benson, 81, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Dwain Knight and Dr. Doyle Sumrall officiating. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks or face coverings are strongly recommended, however not required, for the health and safety of all those in attendance for a visitation or service.
Mr. Benson passed from this life on February 23, 2021, at UT Health in Tyler. He was born June 4, 1939, in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Louis and Dean (Pepper) Benson and grew up in Wichita Falls. After high school, Pat attended, and graduated from The Citadel and served his country honorably in the United States Marines. He later did bids and estimates in the construction industry in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and was also an executive recruiter. Mr. Benson dabbled in architecture and enjoyed drawing up blueprints. At the time, he was on the forefront of in-ground homes. Pat was very creative in finding solutions to architectural projects both residential and commercial. He had a lot of patience but little tolerance.
Mr. Benson loved to travel and did not miss a historical landmark. He was a history buff especially when it pertained to Texas or Civil War history. Pat was a people person. He liked to meet people and made friends wherever he went. That love of people and friendship led him to being a part of the Strong-Hurt Coffee Club and regular outings at the Rusty Star Cafe and The Fillin Station where he will no doubt be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Louis Benson; and sister, Gloria D. Stacks and her husband Leon.
Survivors include his children, Elizabeth Cae English Benson-DuMaurier and husband Noel Busson DuMaurier of Huntington, New York, and Douglas Edward Benson and wife Amber Lane of North Carolina; sister, Nancy Louise Benson of Oak Cliff; 9 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
