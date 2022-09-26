Albert “Gene” Layne, 78, passed away on September 19, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
He was a long-time resident of Henderson ,Texas, where he was born to Aubrey and Faye (Worley) Layne on November 3, 1943.
His grandfather, Reverend Nathan Edward Layne of the Assembly of God Church, introduced Gene to Christ in his youth. Gene’s faith remained consistent and influential throughout his life.
Though small and wiry in stature, Gene lived large. From a young age he learned the value of hard work through long hours tending his family’s horse farm. His love of training horses led to a career as a jockey in his early life. He was the “rider up” on many winners throughout the horse racing circuits of Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. His passion for horse racing never waned – watching when he could no longer ride.
Gene graduated from the Gaston School System, attended Kilgore College, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. He taught high school science in Big Sandy and Houston before being invited to serve in the United States Army. Following his tour of duty, Gene returned to teaching high school and carpentry for the millwright union. For 20 years prior to his retirement, Gene worked as a construction superintendent. Gaining a reputation for his knowledge and skill in hospital construction, he was sought after and worked on major hospital projects throughout Texas including a major expansion of Good Shepard Hospital in Longview. Even in retirement he remained busy and could be found working on his farm tending his sheep with Queen, his beloved border collie, by his side.
He loved his children more than anything in this world and worked selflessly to provide a loving home. Small in stature but big in heart, his grandchildren affectionately called him “Big Daddy.” Gene was known to spoil them constantly. On one occasion he gifted a pony to his granddaughter, which unknown at the time to his daughter (but not to Gene) was carrying a foal.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Faye Layne, and his youngest granddaughter, Roxli Doss.
He is survived by his brother, A.L. Layne, of Henderson; son, Alan Layne, of Henderson; daughter, Gena Doss and husband, Scott Doss, of Kyle, Texas, and their children, Rhett and Reef; and son, Mark Layne and fiancée, Holly Watson; as well as a whole host of nieces, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Cure Starts Now - Austin/Round Rock Chapter or any local chapter in honor of his granddaughter, Roxli, in the hope that one day we will find a cure for childhood cancer.
