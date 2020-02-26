Funeral services for Agnes Bromley Hardin, 98, of Tatum will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Tatum First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hardin passed away Saturday, February 22, at Longview Hill Nursing Home.
Officiating minister will be Rev. Mark Fletcher, former youth minister of Tatum First Baptist Church and now pastor of Elmont Baptist Church in Van Alstyne.
Visitation is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rader Funeral Home, Longview.
Mrs. Hardin, born July 19, 1921, was the daughter of the late George and Linnie Bromley of Tatum. She had been a resident of Tatum most of her life and lived in Longview the last 13 years.
She was married to Marcus Hardin of Carthage for 56 years. He passed away on May 11, 1998.
After graduating from Tatum High School, she attended BMI Business School in Longview. After graduating from business school, she was employed at Henderson Medical Clinic as a medical secretary and insurance clerk for Drs. Wolf, Springfield and Braswell.
She later went to work at Panola General Hospital in Carthage, where she was a medical secretary and insurance clerk for Drs. Smith, Gerardy, Johnson, Cooper and Holland.
Later, she worked four yours for Dr. W.E. Barry as a medical secretary in the Radiology Department.
She was a Christian and joined Tatum First Baptist Church at the age of 13. With a record of 85 year as a member, she had been the oldest living member of the church. She had been a faithful and active member.
Mrs. Hardin and husband Marcus worked with Pastor Kenneth Nichols to organize a senior adults group in the church. The popular, fun-loving group was know as the JOY (Just Older Youth) Group. Mrs. Hardin served in all offices of the group.
One of her favorite Bible scriptures was Philippians 4: 13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
She taught Sunday School, was WMS president, choir member, church clerk, Vacation Bible School director and served 25 years as Sunday School secretary. During all the years of her service to the Lord, she looked forward to each Sunday where she could be in God’s house.
On October 7, 2007, before moving to Longview, she was honored with a dinner after church on “Agnes Hardin Day.”
She attended Oakland Heights Baptist Church after moving to Longview.
Mrs. Hardin was also active in the community before leaving Tatum. She participated in the Tatum Cemetery Association, the VFW when it was active in Tatum, The Tatum Garden Club and PTA when her children were in School.
Survivors include her daughter, Carole Sue Stafford of Longview; son, Jim Hardin and wife Becky of Longview; grandsons, Meredith Stafford and wife Laura, Dewayne Stafford, Wayne Stafford and Isaac Hardin, all of Longview; granddaughter, Amy Welch and husband Thomas of Longview; great-grandsons, Noah Welch, William Stafford and Kevin Clairborne, all of Longview; nephew Steve Bromley of Tatum; great-niece, Amber Hapka and husband mark, and their son, Titus, of Dallas; and great-nephew, Justin Bromley of Tatum and daughter Alexis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus; parents, George and Linnie Linton Bromley; sister, Eunice Bromley; and son-in-law, Jerry Stafford.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Longview Hill Nursing Home-formerly Clairmont-for the care provided for Mrs. Hardin the last eight years.
