Funeral services for Mr. Aaron Foster, 33, of Casper, Wyoming, originally from Henderson, TX, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Jacob Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, at the funeral home.
Aaron Taylor Foster born in Henderson Texas, June 17, 1989, left us to travel to his heavenly home at the age of 33 on November 9, 2022. He was a born-again Christian and was baptized on September 11, 2005. He had faith as strong as a rock, which coincidentally was his most fascinating thing to study!
Aaron was very devoted to his educational accomplishments, graduating from Henderson High school in 2007, then earning multiple collegiate degrees consisting of his Bachelor’s of Science (BS) in Biology from UT Tyler, BS in Geology from SFA and lastly earning his Master’s of Science in Petroleum Geoscience from UT Arlington.
One of Aaron’s long-term goals was to live in the Rocky Mountain area, and he was able to fulfill this goal when he accepted a job as a Geosteering consultant at Sunburst Consulting in Billings Montana. Accepting this job allowed Aaron to relocate to Casper, Wyoming where he was able to live his life to the fullest, exploring nature and sharing his ventures with others. Aaron was the most passionate, selfless individual that many will ever have the opportunity to know, he left us with many great memories and influential moments to share for many lifetimes to come.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kimble and Pat Harris, Jim and Joyce Foster all of Henderson.
Aaron is survived by his parents, John Mark and Kimberly of Henderson Texas; siblings, Mitch Foster of San Antonio, and Neil Foster and his wife Laura of Henderson and one nephew, many nieces and cousins that adored him. Aaron was also adored by many aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Shade Spencer, Sutton Spencer, La’Keldrick Adams, Tyler Richards, Bryan Decker, and Stephen Rains. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chad Thomas, Branson Prior, and Kaleb Wade.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 307 First to help with placing a Highway Silhouette at mile marker 138 on Hwy 59 North in Wyoming to honor Aaron’s life in the beautiful state where he had his dream job. Donations may be made through Venmo: @AaronFosterMemorial. (Kimberly Foster)
