OVERTON – What do you do when you own more than ‘just a little piece of land’ and you want to share it with others?
You do what Nancy Williams is proposing to do and that’s open up a food and entertainment venue.
Williams approached the Overton City Council with the idea earlier and spoke about it at the December City Council meeting. The council also acts as the city’s zoning board. The regular business portion of the meeting was suspended so the zoning board could hear the request.
She provided a brief statement in her application.
“I plan to be open on Friday and Saturday only (with) a band on Friday and karaoke on Saturday from 1 till 5 (p.m.),” the statement read. “A place where you can sit down, have dinner and entertainment at the same time. Have some place to eat other than DQ, bring more jobs to Overton. I will be collecting sales tax which will be submitted to the state, which will bring more revenue to the city.”
The proposed site is located at 1011½ Joe Lee Road and amounts to approximately 2.035 acres.
The property was originally zoned as an RV Park, according to county records.
The property would need to be subdivided from the existing residential building in order to be used for commercial use. The property as is, is appraised at $29,650.
There are three positives associated with the request:
• Granting the exception provides local residents an additional dining/entertainment options.
• Granting the exception would provide for potential increase in the property valuation and add to the property tax rolls.
• Granting the exception could bring an increase to the city’s sale tax numbers.
As per city guidelines, the city sent out notices of the proposal and published a legal notice in a regional daily paper.
As of Dec. 16, there were no responses, either positive or negative, to the proposal.
No one at the December City Council meeting opposed the idea.
However, there are noise ordinances in Overton and the city could issue tickets if there are complaints
A final platting of the property showing the subdividing the residential from the commercial into two separate lots also needs to happen.
After weighing the options, Council voted to approve the measure subject to the conditions stated.