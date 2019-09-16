Get ready to have the experience of your lifetime! You’re about to become a Young Eagle and taste the freedom of flight that most people only dream about.
The Piney Woods Chapter of the EAA will again sponsor Young Eagle airplane rides at this year’s Rusk County Airport Fly-In on Saturday, Oct. 5.
“Over the past five years, the pilots of the Piney Woods EAA have flown more than 60 Young Eagles each year,” said Ron Franks, manager of the Rusk County Airport. “This is the only program of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. These Young Eagles flights are free to kids between the ages of 8 and 17, and offer a wonderful opportunity for the children of Henderson and Rusk County. ”
“It’s important that parents register their children for these flights,” explains Franks. “In the past, there have been more kids that wanted to fly than we could provide for, so it is essential that parents register their children early. And registration is simple. Just log onto www.ruskcountyairport.com, scroll to the bottom of the page click the “More Info Here” button, fill out the short form, press “submit,” and your child is registered.”
There will be an orientation meeting on the evening before the flight. It will be held in the “Hall of Brands” room at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, Oct. 4.
“It is important for parents and their children to attend this orientation, it will explain to the Young Eagle what to expect during the flight along with some safety pointers,” says Franks.
Here’s what the Young Eagles can expect:
• On the ground: Your pilot explains what will happen during the flight. You may talk about the airplane, review an aeronautical chart (or map), and complete a careful “walk-around” preflight inspection of the airplane.
• Just before takeoff: Your pilot explains the interior of the airplane, including the operation of the aircraft door, safety belts, and instrument panel.
• In the air: The flight lasts between 15 and 20 minutes. And, if you want, your pilot may let you take the controls!
• Back on the ground: There’s more time for you to ask questions about the flight. Your pilot is happy to tell you more about flying and his or her particular airplane.
The Young Eagles also get an official Young Eagles logbook with a personal code to activate your free EAA Student Membership and Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course.
Today, more than two million young people have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program. These flights are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers.
“We’re looking forward to another big day of introducing the children of Rusk County to the thrill of flight!” says Franks. “It just can’t get much better than that.”