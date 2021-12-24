Each year the staff at The Henderson News is tasked with assisting everyone’s favorite jolly old elf, Santa, in collecting the letters sent to him by the hundreds of local children.
This year our chore list grew as Santa returned one of those sweet letters to us marked TAKE CARE OF THIS. While granting the Christmas wishes of any of our little locals would be a fulfilling task, that was not at all what was in store.
This letter wasn’t from any Rusk County tiny tot but, instead from 85-year-old Ruth Cole, a resident of Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Her wish list was short, just a throw for her bed and a teddy bear for her pillow, an easy purchase for these personal shoppers. The joy witnessed in her receipt of this relatively small bag of goodies was worth every teddy bear in town.
This woman who spent a lifetime nursing sick people and caring for her 5 children and never asking for a thing waited until she was 85 to ask Santa for such simple items.
We at The Henderson News are grateful for the chance to meet Mrs. Cole and her roommate and son and we hope she knows that her Christmas joy has spread to us all.
We love you as well, Mrs. Cole. Merry Christmas!