How did the Passover get “passed over” and what about the Feast of First Fruits?
The Passover, or Peseach in Hebrew, was the very first annual holy day, or commanded assembly, given to the children of Israel at the outset on the very eve of the exodus from Egypt.
Jesus the Christ (Yeshua in the Hebrew), observing it every year during his ministry, which He most likely did every year of his life when he was in the land of Israel or Judea. What also has been apparently passed over along with the Passover memorial itself is the Feast of Unleavened Bread which Christ also observed. If it was that important to the creator God to institute this event to memorialize the Exodus from Egypt and the sacrifice of the Lamb of God, the casting out of sin in our lives, then why isn’t it being observed more often, as instructed, by the New Testament church?
Exo 12:14 (KJV) And this day shall be unto you for a memorial; and ye shall keep it a feast to the LORD throughout your generations; ye shall keep it a feast by an ordinance for ever.
God established it, Jesus observed it and then He became the Passover Lamb, and the apostles also observed the Passover. If it was important for all of them, then why isn’t it more important to us believers and not to be “passed over”.
If you would like to find out more about the Passover and it means to us in our walk with the LORD
And what about the Feasts of First Fruits? We don’t hear much or do much about it yet it is instructed right there after Unleavened Bread:
Israelites and say to them: ‘When you enter the land I am going to give you and you reap its harvest, bring to the priest a sheaf of the first grain you harvest. Lev. 23:11 He is to wave the sheaf before the Lord so it will be accepted on your behalf; the priest is to wave it on the day after the Sabbath.’. This would’ve occurred on the first day of the week and coincides with the resurrection of the Messiah as the first-born among many brethren.
I Cor. 15:20 But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.
This is a good season for spiritual spring cleaning, to broaden our knowledge of the Scriptures, to dig deeper into what the Bible says and what it means to us today.
Acts 17:10-12 "…now the Berean Jews were of more noble character… for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true…."
The 27 chapters details the instructions given by God to Moses during the exodus from Egypt for setting up the Levitical priesthood and the sacrificial system in the sanctuary of the Tabernacle. Many instructions covers how and when to make offerings to the LORD, when to show up for important appointments and holy days, along with the weekly Sabbath, and how to behave and live justly together as God's chosen people — as the Children of Israel.
We have come to know and understand that Yeshua/Jesus, our Messiah, sprang out of His foundational upbringing, the Hebrew Scriptures/the Old Testament.
We are finding that in the Old Testament is the New Testament concealed, the New Testament is the Old Testament revealed.
