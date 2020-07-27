As she’s done for the last 37 years, Henderson resident Betty Elder is heading up the Yates Park School Supply Train.
From her own living room, Elder manages to secure enough donated school supplies to ensure hundreds of Rusk County youth will have the items needed to begin their school year.
Originally created in 1985, the Yates Park project was engineered by a local school teacher, Mary Craig with the intent to help children who lived within the area of Henderson’s Yates Park. Its initial purpose was to provide a literacy and nutrition program. Since that time the Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County has met that need which gave event organizer Elder the opportunity to focus specifically on the collection of school supplies. With the help of area churches, businesses, and the Rusk County Juvenile Probation Department, among countless others, Elder has received innumerable supplies throughout the years.
Elder is especially thankful for the help from the local churches, including Bar None Cowboy Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Church of the Living God, Lakeview Baptist Church, Mother Zion Baptist, Mount Hebron Church, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Pine Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and Henderson Interchurch Ministries.
“I can barely even get into my house,” Elder said happily of this year’s overabundance of donations. “People have donated so many supplies that they have taken over my entire living room.”
The Yates Park School Supply Train is open to families who participate in the free-and-reduced lunch programs within any Rusk County school. Supplies are free of charge to those that need them.
This year’s event will be a curbside pickup, in light of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, and parents must accompany their children in the vehicle. No registration forms are required.
Supplies can be picked up at the Henderson Civic Center, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 4.
Donations are still being accepted. For those who wish to donate, items can be dropped off Tuesday, at the Civic Center, as volunteers continue to organize the items.
Donations can also be made to: Help the Youth and Yates Park, P.O. Box 1121, Henderson, TX 75653.
For more information, contact Elder at 903-657-4061.