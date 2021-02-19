After a presentation from Kevin Bryan, Director of Technology concerning the need for a new video surveillance system at Wylie Elementary the Board of Trustees agreed unanimously to replace the system.
“We must do this for the safety of our students and staff,” said Chairman Drew Butler.
Bryan received two bids, one from 3D Security in the amount of $84,213.52 and one from KLC Video Security for $85,665.00. These bids include the replacement of cabling and the install of cameras and support items inside and outside the elementary building and primary building as well as the commons areas at the Wylie campuses.
“The security system at Wylie Elementary needs to be replaced,” Bryan said.
He then showed a slide presentation to the Board listing some issues such as, the current systems were installed when the schools were built, the DVR’s are unreliable, exterior camera domes are cloudy and cannot be cleaned and the quality of video is poor when compared to newer systems.
Bryan also explained needs such as replacing coaxial cabling with network cabling, replace existing cameras with IP cameras, install a new server and additional storage for video capture, storage and review and install additional network switches for added network drops.
There is also an additional cost for a HP server and hard drives and HP switches, modules and cabling for a total cost of the project at $113,420.52.
“We received a TEA School Safety and Security Grant of $55,290 to offset these cost,” said Bryan.
The Board chose 3D Security of Henderson to do the project.
Amanda Wallace, Director of Human Resources presented a resolution to Extend the Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) Provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to the Trustees for consideration and adoption.
“This resolution is to extend the unused emergency paid sick leave that employees have not used,” said Wallace.
The Board approved the resolution.
Wallace also presented a resolution regarding wage payments during emergency school closings due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions presented by Hurricane Laura on August 27, 2020. She informed the Board that unless the resolution was approved it would be illegal to pay the employees for the missed day. The Board approved the resolution.
Dr. Stephanie Bonneau, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction gave the Board an update on the elementary school dress code that was approved back in July 2020. The purpose of the change was because of possible hardships families faced due to COVID 19. According to Bonneau they included families of the children to give their input. They had a meeting on February 4 and planning another meeting on February 11.
The next step will be forming a dress code committee consisting of parents and faculty to create a potential dress code based on the feedback from the parent meetings. There will be two to three committee meetings with time for the committee members to gather and provide feedback between each meeting.
Once the committee agrees on a potential dress code, a dress code survey will be sent to all parents and staff for a vote to determine the level of support of the new dress code or return to the standard dress code used last year.
At the end of the open meeting the Trustees went into closed session and returned with the following action:
The Board approved administrator contracts for Shannon Bennett, Dr. Stephanie Bonneau, Kevin Bryan, Kristin Byrd, David Chenault, Tanya Davis, Terry Everitt, Craig Hurt, Eileen Johnson, Amanda Wallace, Dea Henry, Shannon Dickerson, Clay Freeman, Cindy Vestal, Angela Dowling, Chris Chambers, Russell Wylie, Leslie Baker, Lisa McCreary and Christina Hyde.
They also agreed to hire four employees, Melissa Hutchens as an HHS teacher, Myra Harris as a Northside school nurse, Anthony Lawson as an HHS counselor and Aubriea Deckard as an HMS Technology Teacher.
They accepted the following employee resignations, Sarah McManus (immediately), Dr. Melanie Schauwecker (retiring at end of school year), Sharon McDonald (retiring at end of school year), Donna Roycroft (retiring at end of school year), Beverly Hammett (retiring at end of school year) and Joanne Bagley (retiring at end of school year).