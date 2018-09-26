Those of you who were here in the late 1960s will remember a young man who garnered a lot of good publicity for not only himself but for HHS and the City of Henderson.
Joe Wylie was a member of the 1968 football team that gave us the first taste of the excitement of going deep in the state football playoffs. As a sophomore he led the state in receptions and was honored with the first of three consecutive years being named All-District.
In both his junior and senior years he was an All-State running back and was selected to the High School All-American Team as a senior.
Those of you who enjoyed watching this team play will remember that there were a lot of talented young athletes wearing the red and blue. Dan Carroll, Joel Hale and Darrell Gray were three other seniors who received all-state recognition.
Wylie still holds the HHS record in all-purpose yards, career rushing yards, total touchdowns in a season and career touchdowns and points scored. Not surprising that after his senior season he was declared the number one recruit in Texas.
Football wasn’t the only arena in which he excelled as he was selected as All-District in basketball and an All-American in track and field.
Wylie received a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and after graduating from HHS in 1969, he traveled to Norman to play football for the Sooners. He made the All Big 8 Team as a sophomore and after playing at OU for three years he entered the NFL, playing for the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets.
Wylie was an all-round athlete but was highly respected on and off the field. He was named the Jaycee Young Texan of the Month while at HHS, earned a National Merit Scholarship and graduated as co-valedictorian. His academic excellence didn’t waiver while at OU as he graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA in accounting.
He began his accounting career in 1975 with Arthur Young and Co., was head of the tax department for an oil and gas company in Oklahoma, headed the trust department at Citizens National Bank in Henderson and spent time with the CPA firm of Gollob Morgan Peddy in Tyler.
He now owns his own accounting and securities investment firm in Tyler.
Wylie has been active in many civic and charitable endeavors. He has taught Sunday School in both the high school and young adult departments at church and coached soccer and softball teams both in Henderson and Tyler.
He has served as the financial coordinator and chief contributor for the organization Wings Ministries, which has provided support and outreach for single mothers in East Texas for 18 years.
He has financially supported numerous ministries throughout the United States including college campuses, churches, individual ministers and various charities and spoken in support of fundraising efforts for the Baptist Ministry at OU.
Our distinguished alumnus has also been generous in supporting his college alma mater. He has contributed to the OU Business School and is a member of the “300 Club” for “Sooners Helping Sooners.” This nonprofit helps former athletes in all sports find employment after they have completed their playing eligibility.
Wylie is a person who has earned respect in every aspect of his life and the HISD Alumni Association believes he is a perfect representative of a Distinguished Alumnus.
He is the son of the late Al and Gladys Wylie and he and his wife Karen have five children and four grandchildren.
A reception will be hosted at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the Grady Ash Field House and pregame homecoming festivities will take place 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium prior to the Henderson Lions football games against Rusk.