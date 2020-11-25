REMEMBER the Fallen. . . HONOR those who Serve. . . TEACH our children the value of Freedom.
Wreaths Across America hopes to see Rusk County Memorial Gardens, the final resting place for over 336 veterans, covered in a sea of red and green.
Volunteers for the Wreaths Across America organization, the non-profit created to memorialize veterans across the nation, will be placing Remembrance wreaths on the headstones of Rusk County veterans at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020. The volunteers will further honor our fallen brothers and sisters with the act of speaking aloud the name of each veteran.
With only 75 of the nearly 400 wreaths needed having been donated, the group is asking for the aid of the community in ensuring each grave and each service member is honored in this year’s event. The final date for donation is December 2 and in person donations can be made at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Full Armor Christian Academy, and Rusk County Memorial Gardens.
To sponsor a wreath or a group of wreaths, patriotic participants can go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and click the red “Sponsor” button.
For those hoping to participate in next year’s wreath-laying ceremony, a click of the “Volunteer” button will start that process.
The event will be held outdoors and social distancing will be practiced. Masks are strongly recommended and hand sanitizer will be readily available.
Those wishing to participate in the placing of the wreaths are asked to show up at the cemetery around 10:30 a.m. as the event will begin promptly at 11 a.m.