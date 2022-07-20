The Henderson News proudly introduces its newest addition to the editorial family, Audrey Blaschke, who will be filling the recently vacated Sports Reporter position.
“I’m happy to announce that Audrey Blaschke has joined our staff as a sports/special assignments reporter. She is a college graduate and lives in Laneville after moving here from Virginia. I’m confident that she will do an excellent job covering our community news,” said Dan Moore, THN Editor and Publisher.
Blaschke, a recently settled Laneville resident, a world traveler from an early age, has called home such exotic places as China, Brazil, Seychelles, and Botswana, which she proclaimed her favorite.
“We went on safaris a couple of times a year,” said Blaschke. “Something I look back on now with amazement over how fortunate I was to experience that as a kid. There’s nothing like seeing elephants and lions in the wild up close or watching the sunset while camping in the Okavango Delta.”
While in Botswana, she learned horseback riding and developed a life-long love of the sport. Upon her family’s return to Virginia, Blaschke worked with her own string of retired Thoroughbred racehorses.
After graduating college, Blaschke continued her globetrotting ways and set out on a solo international adventure.
“I taught English to junior high school students in Japan for about fifteen months,” said Blaschke. “I loved that job and all the friends I made there, but I got unexpectedly homesick by the end of that experience.”
Recently moving to Laneville from Virginia with her retiring parents Blaschke occupies her free time playing with her two dogs, looking after her horses, playing Dungeons and Dragons with her friends, or writing fantasy, and romance novels.
“I discovered that writing is my real passion and that’s what brought me to the Henderson News,” she continued. “I’m delighted both for the opportunity to hone my writing skills and to better get to know this community.”