The West Rusk Raiders Youth Baseball boys are back at it again...
Picking up where they left off last season, the 12u (Ozone) Raiders, coached by Jake Jackson, Justin Hunley, Chris Pratt, and Kevin Harp are right back where they wanted to be after winning the state championship in 12u last year and advancing to the Dixie Ozone World Series in Laurel, Mississippi. This season the Raiders have coasted to a 15-0 record in postseason play including winning the Bullard Dixie Warm-up tournament with victories over Palestine (3-1), Troup (9-0), Fairfield (9-1), and Athens (11-1). Continuing that hot streak into the district tournament the Raiders were victorious over Tatum (20-0), Arp (15-0), and two victories over Troup in the championship (both by the same score of 13-3). The Raiders continued to roll into the South Regional tournament in Center, TX on July 4th weekend where they defended their regional championship from the year before by going undefeated in five ball games. The victories included wins over Jefferson County (11-1), Frankson (12-0), Rusk (8-0), Frankston (6-0), and a come-from-behind walk-off victory over Rusk in the championship (2-1). The Raiders then met up with the north regional winner, Hughes Springs Mustangs, in Longview the following weekend. The state championship series is a best of three series with the winning team advancing to the 12u Ozone Division II Dixie World Series in Anderson, South Carolina beginning July 27th. The Raiders rolled to victory once again with a 12-2 victory over the Hughes Springs Mustangs on Friday evening in Game 1 of the series. The Raiders followed up their game 1 win with a resounding game 2 victory 13-0 on Saturday morning to punch their ticket to the world series.
This group of Raiders has been a part of multiple district, regional, and state championships over the last several years. Coach Jake Jackson said this about this team, “These boys and their families have worked extremely hard over the last several years to put themselves in this position. It has been a goal for all of us to be here and to be able to represent our school and our community of West Rusk. All of us Raiders are proud of our school, our league and our community and we want to bring home the world series championship this year.”
Team members this year include:
3 Jace Howard
6 Rhett Jackson
11 Troy Hunley
12 Chris Sanchez
20 Trig Pratt
23 Gunner Harp
34 Cannon Cox
40 Jake Neal
48 Jaxon Johnson
50 Caiden Landon
55 Christian Medford
The Raiders will begin play in the World Series in Anderson, SC on July 29, with a 2:30 p.m. start time against North Carolina.