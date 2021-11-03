The Henderson Woman’s Forum will meet on November 18 at the Henderson Civic Center for the second time this year.
The program will feature Marc Lapadula, an award-winning film producer, playwright, screenwriter, and university lecturer. He will be presenting The Greatest Romantic Moments in Movies.
Love is the most powerful emotion ever to be expressed on the silver screen. The cinema has the unique power to usher audiences into a magical realm where “true romance” blooms in unforgettable moments.
The Henderson Woman’s Forum was organized in 1934 as a way for local women to come together socially for entertaining and informative programs. Today the organization is moving forward with the times. The organization can also be found on Facebook at Henderson Woman’s Forum.
Meetings are held from noon to 1 p.m. so working women can participate. Opportunities are provided for professional networking, an enjoyable lunch, and an informative and entertaining program. The meetings are planned again for the second Thursday of the month in February, March, and April. They normally take place at the Henderson Civic Center. The meetings this year will be subject to change due to the effects of the pandemic.
The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. with a lunch catered by Snowflake Bakery. Precautions due to COVID-19, such as social distancing and plastic ware use, will be observed.
Henderson Woman’s Forum is open to all women from Henderson and the surrounding area.
Reservations must be made before Monday, November 15.
For reservations, call the luncheon chairperson Claudia Morgan-Gray at 903-646-0506 or email hendersonwomansforum@gmail.com.
The luncheon cost is $16.
Members are encouraged to invite guests.