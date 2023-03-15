Rusk County 4-H Food Challenge teams bring home the bacon
Held the same week as the Rusk County Youth Project Show, Rusk County 4-H was represented at the District V 4-H Food Challenge Contest, on Friday, February 24, at the Windom Civic Center in Center, Texas.
The Food Challenge Contest allows team members to create a dish using only a predetermined amount of ingredients. From the ingredients, 4-Hers must identify, prepare, and then present information related to the serving size, nutritional value, and cost of the dish to a panel of judges.
The following was the Rusk County 4-H Junior Team and their Placing: “Rusk County Crazy Cookers” earned 3rd place honors and consisted of the following team members: Hadley White, Caraline Oliver, and Kimber Davis.
The following was the Rusk County 4-H Intermediate Teams and their Placing: “Rusk County SuperSonic Slicers” earned 3rd place honors and consisted of the following team members: Will Pitts, Andrew White, Carston Davis, Asher Martin; the “Rusk County Chopping Champions” earned 2nd place honors and consisted of the following team members: Grace Pitts, Callie Oliver, Katherine Rodriguez.
The following was the Rusk County 4-H Senior Team and their Placing: the “Cuisine Masters of Rusk County” earned 1st place honors and consisted of the following team members: Charlie Rodriguez, Amelie White, Kaylee White, and Taylor Rutherford. The 1st place win at district by our Senior 4-H Food Challenge Team earned them the honor of advancing to the State 4-H Food Challenge Competition at Texas 4-H Roundup in June!
Congratulations to all of these 4-Hers on a job well done at the district show! And special thank you to the parents, grandparents, and volunteers who helped in so many ways not only on the day of the district contest but in those big and small ways throughout our journey as we prepared for this contest.
For more information regarding the Rusk County 4-H Food & Nutrition Program and to learn how to become a 4-H member, please contact the Rusk County Extension Office at 903-657-0376.
Educational programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, or veteran status.
The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating.
