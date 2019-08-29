TATUM – Three law enforcement agencies responded to a call about boaters in the water at Lake Striker, Sunday.
Two Texas Game Wardens, along with personnel from Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Rescue, were dispatched to Lake Striker regarding a boat that had overturned at approximately 8 p.m.
According to the report from the game wardens, windy conditions led to the boat taking on water over the transom. There were five people on board and four of them were able to put on life jackets before the boat overturned.
Three individuals, a 39-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 35-year-old male, were able to swim approximately 300 yards to shore. The other two, a 43-year-old female and a 29-year-old male, were picked up by a homeowner on the lake who launched his boat.
The 43-year-old female was transported by EMS to the hospital in Henderson for further observation.