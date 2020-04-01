The suspect in a fatal Sunday evening shooting has surrendered himself to The Henderson Police and is currently in custody.
On Sunday evening at approximately 5 p.m. HPD and DPS units responded to calls for shots fired in the 700 block of Wilson St. Upon their arrival they discovered the victim, 45-year-old Sabrian Walton, deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.
The subsequent investigation revealed the suspect in the case was 29-year-old Gary Jordan, Jr. and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Social media postings were made in an effort to locate the suspect and gather any information leading to his arrest.
As of 2:45 a.m., Tuesday morning it was reported that the suspect had turned himself in to The Henderson Police and is currently in Rusk County Jail awaiting arraignment.