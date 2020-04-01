Mug

The suspect in a fatal Sunday evening shooting has surrendered himself to The Henderson Police and is currently in custody. 

On Sunday evening at approximately 5 p.m. HPD and DPS units responded to calls for shots fired in the 700 block of Wilson St. Upon their arrival they discovered the victim, 45-year-old Sabrian Walton, deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. 

The subsequent investigation revealed the suspect in the case was 29-year-old Gary Jordan, Jr. and a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

Social media postings were made in an effort to locate the suspect and gather any information leading to his arrest. 

As of 2:45 a.m., Tuesday morning it was reported that the suspect had turned himself in to The Henderson Police and is currently in Rusk County Jail awaiting arraignment. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription